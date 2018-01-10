Commission on Future of Policing to host city public meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commission on the Future of Policing is to host a public meeting in the city tomorrow week.

The gathering aims to provide a forum for the public to discuss policing matters affecting communities across Galway.

The event is open to the public, local community groups and other interested stakeholders.

The event takes place at the Portershed, Eyre Square from 6-8pm tomorrow week, the 18th of January.