Coillte could sell Cloosh Valley windfarm to Irish company

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A wind farm in Connemara could be sold to to an Irish buyer.

Coillte has announced that its selling its stake in 4 wind farms it built with the ESB, SSE Airtricity and Bord an Móna, including one at Cloosh Valley near Oughterard.

According to today’s Irish Times, the wind farms stake could be worth at least 125 million euro.

Irish companies SSE Airtricity and Greencoat Renewables are being tipped as potential bidders.