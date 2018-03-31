Gardai investigate further attempts to poison animals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Clifden are investigating another alleged attempt to poison animals at the Alcock and Brown Monument at Derrygimlagh.

It follows another incident which occured in the same area several days ago.

A local vet in Clifden issued a warning on Tuesday – after a dog ingested poison that was mixed into sausages on a path at the Alcock and Brown Memorial.

The poison is commonly used to kill foxes and dogs, and can cause fatal internal bleeding.

The matter was reported to Clifden Gardai – who have now confirmed they are investigating a second incident of attempted poisoning.

They attended the area around the Alcock and Brown tourist information board yesterday afternoon, along with staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

A quantity of meat discovered at the scene was subsequently sent to a State laboratory for analysis.

Gardai are urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution in the area if out walking dogs over the Easter weekend.