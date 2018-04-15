Claregalway public meeting to discuss Irish language plans for Gaeltacht an tEachreidh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss Irish language plans for the Gaeltacht of An tEachréidh will be held in Claregalway tomorrow (16/4).

The region spans Annaghdown, Claregalway and Carnmore on the east side of the River Corrib.

Earlier this year, Udaras na Gaeltachta accepted an application from a local volunteer committee to prepare a language plan over the next two years.

A public meeting to discuss the development of this plan will be held at Colaiste Bhaile Chlair tomorrow evening at 7.30.