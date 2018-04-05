Claregalway meeting to discuss Irish language plans for Gaeltacht an tEachreidh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss Irish language plans for the Gaeltacht of An tEachréidh will be held in Claregalway this month (16/4).

The region spans Annaghdown, Claregalway and Carnmore on the east side of the River Corrib.

Earlier this year, Udaras na Gaeltachta accepted an application from a local volunteer committee to prepare a language plan over the next two years.

A public meeting to discuss the development of this plan will be held at Colaiste Bhaile Chlair on Monday week, April 16th, at 7.30pm.

Organiser Michael Monaghan is encouraging everyone in the community to get involved – even if they don’t have much Irish.