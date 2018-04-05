Claregalway Castle to host Spring Fair this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway Castle will this weekend host its annual Spring Garden, Food and Craft Fair. (Sunday 8/4)

It’s the third annual fair run by the Irish Specialist Nursery Association.

The event is being billed as an opportunity for gardeners of all levels to speak to experts on all aspects of gardening.

The fair takes place at Claregalway Castle on Sunday from 11am to 6pm.