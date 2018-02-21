Civic reception to celebrate achievements of former NUI Galway president

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A civic reception will be held at City Hall next week to celebrate the life achievements of former NUI Galway president, Dr Jim Browne.

Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh last month became the university’s 13th president, bring an end to Dr Jim Browne’s 10-year term of office.

The civic reception for the President Emeritus takes place at City Hall on Friday week, the 2nd of March at 12pm.