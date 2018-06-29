Civic and military commemoration at Galway Docks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A civil and military service will take place aboard the LE William Butler Yeats at Galway Docks this evening. (6pm)

It’s to remember all those who have lost their lives at sea and recognise the heroism of the rescue services.

Galway West T.D and Minister of State. Seán Kyne will join Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis, who will address the special commemoration.

A lone piper will play, which will be followed by ship horns and a flyover by the Airs Corps at 6p.m.