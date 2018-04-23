City to host major schools conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 400 students and teachers will attend a school conference in the city tomorrow. (24/4)

The 5th annual World Wise Global Schools Conference will give secondary school students a platform to speak out on critical global issues such as climate change, reducing inequality and ethical production.

The conference will also feature the presentation of Global Passport Awards to a number of Galway schools in recognition of their work in developmental education.

300 students and their teachers from over 70 schools will descend on Galway tomorrow for a day of exhibitions, interactive workshops and debates at the Galmont Hotel.