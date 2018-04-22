City to host major global forum on food tourism and culture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major global forum on food tourism and culture will take place in Galway from tomorrow.

The two day ‘touRRoir 18′ event will take place in the city to coincide with Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy.

‘touRRoir’ is the world’s leading international symposium and brings together experts and leaders in the fields of food, tourism and culture.

It aims to promote a ’round table discussion’ on how stronger links between the three sectors can grow business and help local communities to flourish.

