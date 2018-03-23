City teenager released on bail after court appearance over stolen goods

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city teenager has appeared in court charged with handling stolen property.

19 year old Anthony Barrett from Fána Glas, Ballybane, appeared before Clifden District Court.

Gardaí received a report of a car acting suspiciously in the Corrandulla area around 11.30 last Tuesday night.

They stopped the car near Peggys Bar in Corrandulla and discovered a large quantity of suspected stolen tools thought to be valued at 2 thousand euro.

19 year old Anthony Barrett, who was the sole occupant of the car, was arrested and taken to the garda station for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with handling stolen goods and was brought before a sitting of Clifden District Court, where he was released on bail.

Barrett is due to appear before Galway District Court next Monday. (26/3)

Gardaí believe the tools were stolen from vans in Galway and Offaly over the past week.