City teenager due in court over alleged stolen tools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city teenager is due in court in the city today (Mon 26/3) charged with handling stolen property.

19 year old Anthony Barrett from Fána Glas, Ballybane, was arrested last week and appeared before Clifden District Court, where he was released on bail.

Gardaí received a report of a car acting suspiciously in the Corrandulla area around 11.30 last Tuesday night.

They stopped the car near Peggys Bar in Corrandulla and discovered a large quantity of suspected stolen tools thought to be valued at 2 thousand euro.

19 year old Anthony Barrett from Fána Glas, Ballybane, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with handling stolen property.

He was released on bail and is due before Galway District Court today.