Teen arrested over theft of €2,000 worth of tools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A teenager is being questioned by Gardaí after he was arrested last night on suspicion of handling €2,000 worth of stolen goods.

Gardaí received a report of a car acting suspiciously in the Corrandulla area around 11.30pm.

Gardaí stopped the car near Peggy’s Bar in Corrandulla and discovered a large quantity of suspected stolen tools.

The 19-year-old male driver of the car, who has a city address, who was the sole occupant of the car, was arrested under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

He is being detained at Mill Street station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí believe the tools were stolen from vans in Galway and Offaly over the past few days.