City seminar to discuss unsustainable economic growth

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A research day taking place at NUI Galway tomorrow will explore the concept of unsustainable regional growth in the economy.

It’s part of the university’s Whitaker Institute Annual Research Day.

The event will discuss how the government can encourage growth in second-tier cities such as Galway to re balance the country’s economic activity.

The keynote address by Professor Edgar Morgenroth from DCU will take place at 12pm tomorrow at the Hardiman Research Building.