City residents to host demonstration on flood barriers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Claddagh Residents Association will host a special demonstration about flood barrier gates later.

It follows severe flooding in the area during Storm Eleanor last week – after a major sea surge swept into the city.

Areas worst affected included Fairhill Road, Raven Terrace, Father Griffin Road, Spanish Parade and Claddagh Quay.

The Claddagh Residents Association has now arranged a demonstration about flood barrier gates from Louth-based Dameasy Flood Barrier Company.

It’ll take place at the Fr Griffin’s Éire Óg Clubhouse at South Park this evening at 7pm.

Thomas Cox of the Claddagh Residents Association said the flooding experienced last week was unlike anything seen before.