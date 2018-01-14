City public meeting to discuss ending Direct Provision system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss bringing an end to Ireland’s direct provision system will take place in the city tomorrow (15/1).

The event is organised by the Galway Anti-Racism Network, which claims the system is demoralising and barbaric.

There are currently two centres in the city hosting asylum seekers – the Great Western off Eyre Square and the Eglinton in Salthill.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be addressed by speakers from the Movement of Asylum Seekers and will include an exhibition of the Asylum Archive.

It’ll take place at the Harbour Hotel at 7 tomorrow evening.

Organiser Joe Loughnane says asylum seekers are effectively being abandoned under the current system.