City public lecture series to explore impact of substance abuse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Region Drug and Alcohol Task Force is hosting a free weekly public lecture series in the city, starting tomorrow (8/5)
The lunchtime talks will focus on issues such as drug use, the impact of substance abuse on younger people and the affects on families.
