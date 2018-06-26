City Policing Committee supports provision of specialist cameras for water rescues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Joint Policing Committee is supporting the provision of thermal imaging cameras in the city to help with rescue efforts for people who enter the water.

Superintendent Kevin Gately and Mike Swan of Galway RNLI gave a presentation to members of the committee this week. (25/6)

They explained the necessity for thermal cameras at The Claddagh or Fisheries Tower and on the Harbour Company building at the Docks.

They explained that the location a person enters the water in the city has huge implications for where exactly they will end up.

Mike Swan, who has been with Galway Lifeboat for more than 20 years, says there is ‘golden hour’ after someone enters the water, where rescue teams have about 60 minutes to make a successful rescue.

The cost of the specialist thermal cameras is thought to be in the region of 20 thousand euro, with 5 thousand euro already allocated in the city’s annual Budget.

Several members of the JPC including Mayor Niall McNelis and Councillor Frank Fahey explained they have personal experiences of tragic loss in the water and lauded the merits of the rescue teams.