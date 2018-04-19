City open day for migrants seeking employment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An open day will take place in the city tomorrow to offer advice to migrants who wish to join the workforce. (Friday 20/4)

Training body Seetec is running a ‘Welcome to Work’ programme which aims to help unemployed, legally resident migrants into employment.

The scheme includes language training, social skills and mentoring.

The open day takes place at the Seetec Centre at Hibernian House, Eyre Square from 9.30 tomorrow morning.