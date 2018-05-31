City may lose attractiveness if office space shortage is not addressed

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An agency has warned that Galway city will lose its attractiveness as a base for business if its shortage of good quality office space is not addressed.

That’s according to Patricia Staunton, Head of Cushman & Wakefield Galway, who says limited supply is hampering the market for start-ups and those wishing to expand.

A study compiled by the firm reveals just 950 square metres of space was taken up in the first quarter of 2018, in three deals.

The largest of these was 450 square metres taken up by Galway2020 on Merchant’s Road in the city centre.

Galway’s take-up is now 48% below the long-run annual average.

The study finds just two office schemes are under construction in Galway, measuring a combined 10,800 square metres, with both located in the suburbs.