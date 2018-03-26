City house prices up about 3 per cent since January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway city have risen by about 3 per cent in the first three months of this year.

According to the Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index, an average semi-detached house in the city now costs 265 thousand euro, a rise of 2.9 per cent since December.

House prices in the county are up by about 1.5 per cent since the start of the year, with the average house price costing 150 thousand euro.

REA Agents McGreal Burke say that there are about 10 buyers for every property on the market in Galway.

Year on year, house prices across the country have seen a 9 per cent rise in the last year.