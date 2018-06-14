City hosts unique event on Galway’s jobscape

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HR leaders from across the west are gathering in the city today for a major Talent Summit.

Talent Summit Galway aims to give an in-depth analysis of the current jobscape in Galway.

Ireland is fast approaching full employment with a rate of unemployment at just over 5%.

However, organisers say Galway is more than holding its own in terms of attracting and maintaining talent.

In terms of growth and job creation, the most successful sector in Galway right now is Medical Device Manufacturing.

Medtronic & Boston Scientific employ over 3500 each and are still growing.

The Technology and Software sectors are also very successful in Galway -there are currently over 105 tech companies in this part of the country.

There has also been a major increase in the amount of HR and Talent Acquisition positions in Galway recently.

Sigmar Galway says Galway’s culture, work/life balance, cost of living, and landscape makes it very easy to attract talent.

The Jobscape Galway event is taking place until lunchtime today at the g Hotel.