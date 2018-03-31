City demonstration to voice support for rape victims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Demonstration will take place in the city this afternoon in support of people who have reported rapes and to seek change in the courts system.

The event is organised by the Socialist Feminist Group ROSA and follows a well attended rally at the Courthouse on Thursday.

The demonstration will get underway at Eyre Square at 1 this afternoon.

It’s as thousands are expected at rallies across the country this afternoon following the verdict in the Belfast rape trial this week.

The largest is set to take place in Dublin.

Thousands are expected to attend today’s march, which will begin at the City Hall on Dame Street.

It’s being organised by Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger, with over 13 hundred people on a Facebook event for the rally saying they’ll attend.

In a tweet, the Dublin West deputy says it’s time to ‘educate society about consent, end misogyny, sexism and objectification of women and to fund rape crisis centres’.

It gets underway at 2 o clock this afternoon, and will make its way to the Department of Justice on St Stephens Green.