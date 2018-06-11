City demonstration calls on council to back Palestinian led boycott

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 15 people have gathered outside City Hall this afternoon in support of a motion calling on the city council to back a Palestinian-led boycott of tech giant Hewlett Packard.

HP has long been criticised by the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign, due to its alleged role in Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.

The City Council is due to debate a motion this afternoon which has been tabled by Cllr Billy Cameron.

