City demonstration as part of national CervicalCheck day of action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A demonstration will take place in the city this evening in solidarity with the women and families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

The government’s being urged to take measures to ensure women can trust the health service.

A “National Day of Action” is being planned at 25 locations across the country today – including at Eyre Square- in solidarity with the 209 women affected.

The Eyre Square demonstration takes place at 5 this evening.

One of the women affected is Rosie Condra, who says she feels mistreated, ignored and badly let down by the system.