Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city councillors are to send a recommendation to government proposing to increase the digital age of consent to 16.
Independent councillor Colette Connolly raised the motion at a meeting of the local authority where she said young people are accessing information that they shouldn’t be.
Tune in at 9a.m to hear more from Councillor Connolly.
City councillors call on government to increase digital age of consent
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city councillors are to send a recommendation to government proposing to increase the digital age of consent to 16.