City councillors back Palestinian led boycott

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have backed a Palestinian led boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign.

Up to 15 people have gathered outside City Hall this afternoon in support of a motion calling on the city council to back the campaign.

A motion tabled by Cllr Billy Cameron at this afternoon’s council meeting to endorse the movement has been passed without debate by the majority of councillors.

