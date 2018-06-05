Cllr proposes setup of ‘good weather plan’ with Gardai

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is planning a meeting with Gardaí this week to try ans develop a plan for maintaining public order during hot weather.

There have been several complaints in recent weeks from residents and businesses in the Spanish Arch and Claddagh areas as large crowds congregated to enjoy the sunshine.

Many bring alcohol to drink outside and there are concerns about safety near the River Corrib and antisocial behaviour.

Under city council bye-laws it is prohibited to have alcohol in a public place but Gardaí have often said they lack the resources to tackle large crowds.