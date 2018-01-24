City councillor blasts Ministers proposal to remove artifacts to Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Junior Minister and Galway East TD is under fire for suggesting taking historical artifacts from the city to Portumna Castle.

Sinn Fein City Councillor Mark Lohan is objecting to Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon’s proposal to remove artifacts discovered at Quay Street.

During recent works at a vacant building on Quay Street, contractors discovered the ruins of a 12th century Anglo-Norman castle.

The find is believed to be part of the oldest known stone building in Galway.

Minister Cannon is proposing to display the artifacts at Portumna castle due to the connection of both sites to the De Burgo family.

However, Councillor Lohan believes any items removed from the site should stay in the city and not be ‘spirited away’ to the county.