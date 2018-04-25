City Council worst on record for social housing during 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that Galway City Council had the worst record for social housing nationwide last year.

The local authority built no social housing at all – and acquired the fewest number of units in the entire country.

That’s according to figures from The Department of Housing – which also show that Galway County Council did not fare much better.

In a breakdown of social housing output nationwide last year, Galway City Council is one of 6 local authorities which constructed no social housing.

It also acquired just 7 properties over the 12 months – the lowest figure in the country.

Meanwhile, Galway County Council built 31 social housing units last year and acquired 10 more.

The Government’s ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ programme currently aims to provide almost 2 thousand homes in Galway between 2018 and 2021.

However, it’s faced sharp criticism over figures on the construction of social housing across the state – with opposition TD’s claiming figures ‘on the ground’ do not remotely match the figures being offered by the Housing Minister.

With such a poor record to date, many believe there’s little chance the Government will be able to deliver on a commitment given to deliver 47 thousand units by 2021.