City council prepares for wave of data access requests ahead of new regulations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city official has warned that the local authority may have to process a high number of data access requests, after new regulations come into force later this month.

General Data Protection Regulations will be introduced on May 25th and will strengthen data protection rights across the EU.

Galway City Council’s Head of IT Alfie Jones told councillors a nominated GDPR lead has been assigned in every section.

He added that the local authority still has a path to travel but is ahead of the curve in comparison to many others.

