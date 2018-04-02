City Council owed 14 million euro in unpaid rent, rates and loans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is owed over 14 million euro in unpaid rent, rates and loans.

The figure is contained in an annual audit carried out by the Department of Housing, Community and Local Government.

According to the Irish Independent, some councils are losing out on commercial rates as properties have not been valued.

Nationally, local authorities across the country are owed over 400 million euro in unpaid loans, rents and rates.