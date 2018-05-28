City Council lambasted over failure to manage match day traffic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has called on the council to show leadership in providing alternative public transport options for large GAA matches in Salthill.

Cllr Colette Connolly has claimed that illegal parking around Salthill at yesterday’s Galway/Kilkenny match in Pearse Stadium was so bad that Galway Gardai were unable to control it.

The city councillor says the local authority has a duty to promote more environmentally friendly transport options to alleviate traffic congestion during major events.

