City council investigates illegal dumping in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council is investigating a complaint of large scale illegal dumping in the Knocknacarra area.

Green Party member Pauline O’ Reilly says she took part in a litter pick at Bóthar Stiofáin at the weekend, when she was shown a nearby field with a large amount of hazardous waste.

While the city council is only responsible for public lands and roads, the Green Party says it needs to take action to have the area cleared.

The city council has told Galway Bay fm news that it has been in touch with business and premises owners in the area to outline their litter responsibilities.

The complaint is being investigated by the Community Warden and further action will follow.

Pauline O’ Reilly of the Green Party says it’s unacceptable to have hazardous waste illegally dumped beside schools