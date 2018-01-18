City Council considering expanding bus services to Westside and Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is examining the possibility of extending city bus routes serving the Westside and Knocknacarra areas.

It follows a recent meeting held between Bus Eireann executives and Galway West TD Noel Grealish and City Councillor Donal Lyons.

The meeting discussed the expansion of the 404 and 405 bus routes – and agreement was reached to assess the possibility of extending both services.

City Council staff are now examining the provision of extra turning bays on the Circular and Ballymoneen Roads to facilitate the expansion.

Councillor Donal Lyons says a huge number of estates would benefit from an expanded service.