City council approves new apartment block for Lough Atalia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has approved a new apartment block in the city.
Seán O’Maille has been granted planning permission for the 5-storey apartment building at Lough Atalia Road.
The development is subject to 26 planning conditions.
One condition requires the developer to submit a detailed method statement for the removal and disposal of invasive species and contaminated material from the site.
