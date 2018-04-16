City conference to focus on homelessness and the housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s School of Law will host a half-day conference tomorrow on the theme of ‘Homelessness, the housing crisis and socio-economic rights’.

The conference will take place in the Hardiman Building, NUI Galway, from 2.30pm-5.15pm.

The NUIG conference will bring together academic and civil society voices concerning legal and policy responses to the homelessness and housing crises.

Confirmed speakers include: Niamh Randall, Simon Communities; Padraic Kenna, NUI Galway; Thomas Murray, An Cosán; and Martin O’Connor, COPE Galway.

For more on this story tune in to NewsBreak at 1.30…