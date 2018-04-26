City conference on role of EU in Northern peace process

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Architects of the European Union peace programmes in Northern Ireland will gather in the city this week, for the first time in 20 years. (27/4)

NUI Galway is hosting the event which will discuss the role of the EU in the Northern peace process, the future of the Good Friday agreement and the Irish border post-BREXIT.

