City ceremony to remember Galway’s Magdalene women

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The women of Galway’s Magdalene Laundries will be remembered at a ceremony in the city this weekend.

The ‘Flowers for Magdalenes’ event is now in its 7th year, and sees flowers laid on the graves of the women who once lived and worked in the laundries.

Over 1,600 former Magdalene women are buried at cemeteries across Ireland, many in unmarked graves.

The Galway ‘Flowers for Magdalenes’ event will take place at Bohermore Cemetery at 2pm on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the event, Rachel Doyle says it’s vital that the experiences of those who passed through the homes are never forgotten.

Meanwhile, Tuam Historian Catherine Corless was last night recognised at the 2018 Rehab Galway People of the Year Awards.

Her investigations, which span several years, have led to a commission of inquiry into the burial of infants at the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in the town.

Speaking last evening, Ms. Corless said she’s honored to be able to provide a voice for so many people looking for answers.