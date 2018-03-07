City centre Hynes Building to hit the market for 14 million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The newly refurbished Hynes Building in the city centre is to hit the market this week with a price tag of over 14 million euro.

The three-storey 1970s office building is largely occupied by MetLife on a ten-year lease valued at over half a million euro a year.

It’s linked another office block, St Clare’s Walk, and the buildings produce an annual rent of over 707 thousnd euro from tenants MetLife, Galway County Council and CK Electricians.

According to the Irish Times, the strong uptake of office accommodation in Galway is largely underpinned by a multinational appetite for the city as a European destination.