City arthouse cinema to officially open this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Pálás arthouse cinema in the city is set to officially open this evening.

Although the venue has been open to the public for a number of months, the ribbon is being cut on the long-awaited building today.

It’s been a bumpy road for the project, which has been surrounded in controversy since it’s inception around a decade ago.

It suffered multiple delays and setbacks due to various circumstances including funding and governance issues.

In the end, the cinema cost just over €9 million – some 50 percent higher than the original estimate of less than €5 million – most of which was public funding.

The seven story cinema, which includes 3 screens, a bar and a restaurant, is now run by Element Pictures who took over management in late 2016.

A special event to officially open the building will take place at the Pálás Cinema this evening at 6.30.

FYI Galway will have a special feature on this well known building from 5 this evening, in advance of the official opening…