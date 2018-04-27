City and county communities to benefit from anti-dumping initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Illegal dumping in the Tuam, Gort, Ballinasloe and Loughrea areas will be tackled under a new government scheme.

Almost 90 thousand euro has been ring-fenced for anti-dumping awareness campaigns across the city and county.

The 90 thousand euro fund for the county will see an awareness campaign launched to tackle illegal dumping in a number of key areas.

These include Carrowbrowne, Rivercrest and Ballyderry Bog in the Tuam area, and the Kinincha Road in the Gort district.

Also set to benefit are the Bunowen Bridge and Kylemore bog areas of Ballinasloe, and Yellow bog in the Loughrea district.

In the city, dumping in Westside, Ballybane and the Dyke road will be tackled.

Over 60 thousand euro has been announced for the city under the awareness programme.