Ciaran Lavery – a singer-songwriter of true quality

A native of Aghagallon in County Antrim, Ciaran Lavery plays Monroe’s Live on Friday, April 20.

The singer, whose influences include folk, hip-hop and Americana, first came to prominence in 2015, when his song Shame helped him clock up over 14 million plays on Spotify. That success helped fund a UK tour that brought his music to a bigger live audience.

His most recent album Let Bad In won the 2016 Northern Ireland Music Prize. Ciaran has been on the road frequently ever but also found time to return to studio to record his forthcoming album Sweet Decay,

His latest single, 13, brings to mind the more upbeat work of Ryan Adams. It has a toe-tapping rhythm and a bittersweet mood, demonstrating that Ciaran’s ability to write an earworm remains undimmed. The song was only released last month, so whether it matches the phenomenal success of Shame remains to be seen, but it deserves exposure on the national airwaves. For anyone keen to hear some quality new Irish music, 13 is certainly worth seeking out.

To Chicago is another quality track that’s worth a listen. Both are from Sweet Decay, and if they’re anything to go by, Ciaran Lavery will have a great batch of new songs when he comes to Monroe’s.

This show is definitely worth putting in the diary. Doors 8pm, tickets €12.