Chicago Mayor to be conferred with honorary doctorate from NUI Galway tomorrow

The Mayor of Chicago is to be conferred with honorary doctorate from NUI Galway.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is to lead a major trade delegation to Galway this week.

The former White House Chief of Staff in the Obama administration became mayor of Chicago – a sister city of Galway’s – in 2011.

His delegation will consist of over 30 business leaders and dignitaries from the US city.

The mayor receive an honorary doctorate of laws at NUI Galway on tomorrow afternoon.

Mayor Emanuel will then be honoured at a civic reception at the Galmont Hotel in the city at 4pm tomorrow