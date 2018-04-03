Chicago Mayor outlines strong business relationship with Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chicago mayor says business links between the US city and Galway are strong.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is in the city today for a series of official engagements.

The former White House Chief of Staff in the Obama administration is leading a major trade delegation to Galway.

This afternoon, the mayor received an honorary doctorate of laws at NUI Galway.

He’s travelling to Salthill around now to visit the Circle of Life garden to mark Organ Donation Awareness Week.

At 4pm, Mayor Emanuel will be honoured at a civic reception at the Galmont Hotel.

Speaking to NewsBreak reporter Lyndsay Considine, Mayor Emanuel said the business relationship between Chicago and Galway is strong.