Changes to urban village plan for Ardaun following public feedback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of changes have been made to the draft plan for a new urban village at Ardaun on the east side of the city following comprehensive feedback from the public.

Traffic, pollution and the need to preserve the Irish language are among the main concerns of the Galway public in relation to the development.

The City chief’s report on submission received on the draft Ardaun Local Area Plan was presented to councillors at City Hall last night.

The Ardaun plan aims to develop the area as a people and business-friendly urban village, well connected with the greater city and its environs, where a sustainable framework for private and public investment is available.

It covers the period from 2018-2024.

The document outlines plans for an ‘urban design framework’ which would allow mixed-use zones including business and residential properties around a new village centre, as well as recreation and amenity zones.

Following an analysis of the 44 submissions received on the plan, a number of changes, or material alterations, have been made.

The majority of these changes are changes to the wording of sections of the document to ensure clarity.

One change is the inclusion of a line on Galway’s future growth – aiming to ensure the city’s population grows by 45,000 by 2040.

They also include changes to the proposed size of homes and apartments in the planned urban village.

The changes will now be put on public display again, to allow locals to have their say on the amended plan.

The final plan is expected to be considered by councillors by May this year, and is due to be in place by September.