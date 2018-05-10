Changes to legislative process in effort to prevent future Apple Athenry saga

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is already making changes to planning and legal processes as a result of significant delays in providing a data centre project in Athenry.

That’s according to Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys following Apple’s announcement today that it’s scrapping plans for the 850 million euro project.

Minister Humphreys says it’s regrettable that Apple won’t pursue the Athenry development as it would have created many jobs for Galway.

