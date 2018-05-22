Chair of inquiry into Savita death at UHG calls for repeal of 8th amendment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chair of the inquiry into Savita Halappanavar’s death in Galway in 2012 has called for a Yes vote in Friday’s referendum.

The 31 year old Indian woman who was 17 weeks pregnant died at University Hospital Galway from sepsis, while suffering a miscarriage.

An investigation into her death found the 8th amendment played a role after her request for an abortion was denied.

Those on the No side of the Referendum debate have said her case is being misrepresented.

But Prof. Sabaratnam Arulkumaran, says it was the constitutional ban on abortion which prevented Savita from being treated properly.

Meanwhile, a pro life campaigner says the experience of the woman at the centre of the C case illustrates why the 8th amendment should be retained.

In 1997, the then 13 year old rape victim was allowed to travel to the UK for an abortion following a high profile legal case.

But in a recent interview the now mother of two said she regretted the termination, and that she’d suffered depression afterwards.

Cora Sherlock from the Pro Life Campaign says the C case shows that abortion is wrong.