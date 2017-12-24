Census statistics reflect Galway jobs growth

The number of people in employment in Galway City and County rose by more than 9,300 in the space of five years, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The latest data shows that the total number of those in Galway with jobs on Census night in 2016 was 110,067 – up more than 9% on the 100,764 recorded in Census 2011.

The ‘Employment, Occupations and Industry’ report – which is the final dataset to be published from the Census – shows the manufacturing sector is the biggest employer in the city and county.

The total labour force was recorded as 125,180, up 1.5% from 123,309 five years previously.

A breakdown of the figures shows that in Galway county, the labour force in 2016 was 85,054 (up from 84,518 in Census 2011), with 75,116 at work (up from 69,207).

There were 9,938 recorded as unemployed (down from 15,311), with 936 seeking their first job (down from 1,188) and 9,002 having lost or given up their job (down from 14,123).

The unemployment rate for the county was 11.7%, down from 18.1% five years earlier. 84.4% of the labour force was Irish, down 0.6% from the 2011 Census.

The main employment sectors in the county were manufacturing (14.7); human health and social work activities (13%); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (12%); education (10.2%) and construction (6.2%).

In Galway City, the total labour force was 40,126 (up from 38,791 in 2011), while 34,951 were at work (up from 31,557). There were 5,175 recorded as unemployed (down from 7,234) and 632 seeking their first job (down from 654), while 4,541 had lost or given up their job (down from 6,580).

The city’s unemployment rate was 12.9$, down from 18.6% and the 72.1% of the labour force was Irish (up from 71.3%).

The main employment sector in the city was manufacturing (13.7%); human health and social work activities (13%); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (12.3%; education (9.9%) and accommodation and food service activities (9.9%).

Minister for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciaran Cannon, welcomed the publication of the report.

“This is solid evidence that the Government`s Action Plan on Jobs is producing the results necessary to getting all people back to employment.

“The CSO Report analyses the world of work in Ireland in 2016, with a particular focus in changes in the numbers at work by occupations and industrial sectors.

“Fine Gael is working to build a republic of opportunity which will see everyone have a fair chance to reach their full potential. We envisage a society where there is equality of opportunity for everyone and a second chance if they need one,” said Minister Cannon.