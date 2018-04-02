Carpark plan refused for former Sacre Coeur site

Any works taking place on a proposed new pay and display car park for Salthill have to stop after the higher planning authority rejected the plan.

It was planned to provide a 61-space car park on the site of the old Sacre Coeur Hotel in Salthill but efforts to provide this have failed on the double.

First of all, Galway City Council refused the application to retain and complete the carpark at Lenaboy Gardens on the grounds that it would devalue neighbouring homes.

And this week, An Bord Pleanála rejected the appeal of this decision stating that it would be incompatible with the zoning of this particular site as well as having an adverse impact on adjoining properties.

It is the application of Donegal father and son Colm O’Donnell Snr and Jnr of Rockport Limited – who also own the adjacent Caesar’s Palace casino – who had sought permission for a pay and display car park with 61 spaces for a temporary period of five years before redeveloping the site.

City Council planners refused permission on the grounds that it would depreciate property values and increase traffic and noise in the area.

It was proposed to provide the carpark with lighting and CCTV stands along with three pay machines, landscaping, paving and signage. It would have been a 24-hour car park.

In their application, the O’Donnells said the car park would be for five years only and it was their intention to redevelop the site at some future point. They added that it is currently not viable to redevelop it.

The appeal to An Bord Pleanála stated that the temporary car park would provide a much-needed parking facility adjacent to the commercial core of Salthill and they argued that it would have no negative impact on adjacent residences.

The developers also say that given the commercial nature of the area, the retention and completion of the car park would not be detrimental to residential amenities.

They also argued that in the City Development Plan, temporary uses of property may be considered compatible to the zoning objective.

“It will greatly enhance the public realm, with proposed boundary ensuring good contextual reference.

“It represents a vast improvement to residential amenities of adjacent properties having regard to previous existence of the derelict Sacre Coeur Hotel which is subject of numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour and was demolished after being destroyed by fire.

“It will be monitored by CCTV and managed by Caesars Palace Casino 24/7, so anti-social behaviour would be effectively eliminated.

“It would help eliminate illegal parking in the area and enhance residential amenities of adjacent properties,” it was argued in the appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

However, the Planning Appeals Board have refused permission for the proposed car park mainly on the grounds that it would contravene zoning on the site.